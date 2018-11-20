The "Regulatory Trends in German Bone Mineral Density Solutions, 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The perspective of the German Bone Mineral Density Solutions and Regulatory Trends has been covered in this research, which highlights on:
- Product Registration CE Approval Process in Germany
- Regulatory Requirements for Product Registration for DEXA-BMD device in Germany
- Phantom Testing Calibrations and Quality Check for the DEXA-BMD device
- Recommended Young Adult Mean for Bone Mineral Density in Germany
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the regulatory process for DXA/DEXA-BMD device to obtain CE approval?
- How the registration of DEXA-BMD device is done in Germany?
- What are the guidelines for phantom tests and technical file documentation?
- What are the key Quality Control Tests for DEXA-BMD Devices?
- What is the recommended Young Adult Mean (YAM) data for BMD measurements in Germany?
- What are the key documentation needs or equipment specification for DEXA Bone Densitometer?
Key Topics Covered:
Research Methodology
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
DXA-BMD Product Registration CE Approval Process, Regulatory Requirements for Product Registration, and Technical Documentation
- European Conformit Europene (CE) Marking Regulatory Process for Medical Devices
- Technical File Documentation
- Registration of Medical Device in Germany
Osteoporosis Definitions, Bone Mineral Density (BMD) Prevalence, Incidence Overview Recommended Young Adult Mean (YAM)
- Osteoporosis Diagnosis and Bone Mineral Density (BMD) Measurement
- Germany Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Fracture Incidence Data and Recommended Young Adult Mean (YAM)
Phantom Testing Device Calibrations and Quality Check (QC) Procedural Functionalities
- Phantom Testing
- Key Quality Control Tests for DXA-BMD Devices
- Documentation Needs/Equipment Specification for DXA Bone Densitometer
Proposed Europe's New Regulations on Medical Devices
- Europe's New Regulations on Medical Devices
Appendix
