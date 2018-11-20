Guy Carpenter Company, LLC, a leading global risk and reinsurance specialist and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), today announced a new leadership appointment from the Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT) reinsurance organization. Effective upon closing of the transaction between Guy Carpenter's parent company, Marsh McLennan Companies and JLT, which remains subject to the receipt of certain antitrust and financial regulatory approvals, Ross Howard, Chairman of JLT Re, will become Vice Chairman of Guy Carpenter, reporting to President CEO Peter Hearn.

Mr. Howard will also become a member of Guy Carpenter's Executive Committee and will be responsible for developing new business opportunities and assisting with client relationships in order to continue the growth of the combined global reinsurance business. Additionally, Mr. Howard will also play a key role in executing the integration of JLT Re with Guy Carpenter.

"We are very excited to take the first steps in bringing together these two great reinsurance businesses. I have known Ross in the market over the years and believe he will play a pivotal role in the success of the combined organization, driving growth and global collaboration, while further differentiating our client value proposition," said Peter Hearn, President CEO of Guy Carpenter. "I am very pleased to welcome Ross to our leadership team."

"I am delighted at the prospect of joining Guy Carpenter's industry-leading executive team and look forward to adding a complementary perspective and diversity of thought that will deliver greater value and profitable growth to clients," added Mr. Howard.

TAGS/KEYWORDS

Guy Carpenter, Peter Hearn, Ross Howard, Reinsurance

About Guy Carpenter

Guy Carpenter Company, LLC is a leading global risk and reinsurance specialist with more than 2,300 professionals in over 60 offices around the world. Guy Carpenter delivers a powerful combination of broking expertise, trusted strategic advisory services and industry-leading analytics to help clients adapt to emerging opportunities and achieve profitable growth. Guy Carpenter is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy, and people. With over 65,000 colleagues and annual revenue over $14 billion, through its market-leading companies including Marsh, Mercer and Oliver Wyman, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.guycarp.com. Follow Guy Carpenter on Twitter @GuyCarpenter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005620/en/

Contacts:

Edward Dixon

Guy Carpenter

1.917.937.3118

Edward.dixon@guycarp.com