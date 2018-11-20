People Encouraged to Supplement Program List to Inform Concerned Citizens Worldwide

Today, Softonic-the world's largest platform for discovering apps and software-issued a request to United States (U.S.) residents knowledgeable of reputable disaster relief programs and charities responding to the recent California wildfires: Alder, Camp, Hill, Woolsey, and others. The company asks individuals to submit information on any such programs to a user-posted query page hosted on the Softonic Solutions site-the international Q&A community designed to help people crowd-source solutions to problems.

"We've begun to see activity on Solutions' pages, asking for resources and program information regarding the tragic fires in California," said Scott Arpajian, CEO, Softonic. "People from around the world who are sympathetic to what California residents and emergency responders are going through want to help. We see a unique opportunity to connect these individuals with legitimate sites accepting relief funds, in the hopes of supporting recovery and assistance efforts."

The Solutions page registering wildfire donation programs-titled What are the Best Donation Services to Help California Wildfire Victims-can be found at https://en.softonic.com/solutions/what-are-the-best-services-to-help-california-wildfire-victims. Currently, the page highlights:

GoFundMe

The American Red Cross

Airbnb

The Salvation Army

Direct Relief

California Community Foundation Wildfire Relief Fund

California Fire Foundation

Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation

Programs addressing animals, first responders, housing, medical needs, displaced residents, and any other subject strained by the fires can be submitted. If page visitors have experience working with the above or other relief funds, they are encouraged to share those experiences by ranking or commenting on the programs to help other community users better understand which initiatives best fit their objectives.

With more than 10 million visitors a month, Softonic Solutions' globally diverse reach is one feature that sets it apart from similar user-driven Q&A sites popular in the U.S. To date, only 21 percent of the community's organic user base comes from America. The other 79 percent represents individuals from the world's remaining countries. This regional breadth of users is partly due to Softonic.com's 20-year history as a software discovery site with internationally localized engagement.

About Softonic

Softonic is one of the world's largest web properties, currently ranked 40th by ComScore, with 1.5 billion international consumer visits a year. The company serves up a dynamic software catalog in 16 languages; trend-driven technology news; a modernized user-driven Q&A community; and-for brands seeking access to its 100 million unique users that generate 4 million downloads per day-a suite of localized, hyper-targeted digital advertising services. Headquartered globally in Barcelona, Softonic operates worldwide. U.S. headquarters are located in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.softonic.com.

