Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today reveals that due to research and development in the pot industry, the next big breakout may not come from a board room decision, but rather, from a lab discovery.As the industry continues to mature, we're going to see innovations in growing techniques and strains of marijuana become a huge front in the battle for companies to differentiate their products.At the moment, there's not really too much difference between the various marijuana growers, each using widely considered best practices when it comes to pot growing. But with more money flooding the industry than ever, expect that to change.Growers are now putting big.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...