NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) today announced that Ron Pasek, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference on November 28, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time.

Tony Gonnella, vice president, financial planning and analysis and investor relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James Technology Conference on Monday, December 3, 2018 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

Ron Pasek, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer, will also participate in a fireside chat at the NASDAQ Investor Conference in London, England, on December 5, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

Live audio Webcasts of the presentations will be available at investors.netapp.com. An audio Webcast archive of the event will be available after the conference.

About NetApp

NetApp is the data authority for hybrid cloud. We provide a full range of hybrid cloud data services that simplify management of applications and data across cloud and on-premises environments to accelerate digital transformation. Together with our partners, we empower global organizations to unleash the full potential of their data to expand customer touchpoints, foster greater innovation, and optimize their operations. For more information, visit www.netapp.com. DataDriven

