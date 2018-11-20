Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) announced the delivery by its Cargo Aircraft Management subsidiary of a Boeing 767-200 converted freighter to SkyTaxi of Poland under a seven-year lease.

Cargo Aircraft Management also has granted SkyTaxi an option to lease a second Boeing 767-200 freighter for delivery in 2019.

SkyTaxi currently operates two Saab 340 aircraft from its home base at Copernicus Airport Wroclaw.

Wojciech Nocun, the spokesman of SkyTaxi, said: "We are delighted to introduce this widebody freighter into our fleet. The cooperation with ATSG and their sister companies is great, and the huge support, understanding and guidance is essential. The Boeing 767 freighter is going to be a game-changing aircraft in SkyTaxi's fleet. We will join the growing cargo market community and as we speak, we finalize arrangements with major brokers for the introduction of the freighter for their customers right in time for the peak season before Christmas."

Rich Corrado, Chief Operating Officer of ATSG, said, "ATSG appreciates the opportunity to assist SkyTaxi as it broadens its service offerings, and we look forward to a lasting relationship."

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance and conversion services, and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc. including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

