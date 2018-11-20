Owens-Illinois, Inc.: O-I CFO to Present at the Citi 2018 Basic Materials Conference

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I CFO to Present at the Citi 2018 Basic Materials Conference

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (Nov. 20, 2018) - Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced that the Company will participate in the Citi 2018 Basic Materials Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York, NY.

O-I Chief Financial Officer Jan Bertsch will present at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at:

http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/basicmaterials2018/04205101734.cfm (http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/basicmaterials2018/04205101734.cfm)

The replay from the conference will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived through this link for 90 days.

About O-I

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is the world's largest glass container manufacturer and preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. The Company had revenues of $6.9 billion in 2017 and employs more than 26,500 people at 78 plants in 23 countries. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, O-I delivers safe, sustainable, pure, iconic, brand-building glass packaging to a growing global marketplace. For more information, visit o-i.com (http://www.o-i.com/).





