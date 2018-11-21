Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 21/11/2018 / 09:06 UTC+8 *[FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE] / Union Medical Healthcare issues positive profit alert about expected surge of over 30% and 50% in interim revenue and profit after tax for FY2018/19* (21 November 2018, Hong Kong) *Union Medical Healthcare Limited* ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), a leading integrated medical group in Hong Kong, has issued a positive profit alert based on its unaudited management accounts, and expected to record significant increases of over 30% and 50% in revenue and profit after tax respectively for the six months ended 30 September 2018 as compared to those of the corresponding period in 2017. The increases are mainly attributable to an increase of no less than 30% in total sales contracts, contribution from the newly acquired and developed businesses and their integration during the period, and effective cost control and economies of scale following the growth of the business. *Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Medical Healthcare*, said, "The Group invested substantially in expansion of our professional medical services segment during the period. Our two primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork have commenced operations, while our specialty clinic, oncology and day surgery centre as well as diagnostic and imaging centre located in Central and Mongkok are expected to commence operations this month to further offer a full spectrum of medical services. The Group welcomes the recent passage of the Private Healthcare Facilities Bill by the Legislative Council. We believe the new ordinance will further protect patient safety and consumer rights. Upholding the stringent industry standards, the Group will continue to expand its professional expertise in medical, aesthetics and health markets to consolidate the Group's leading position in the region." - End - *About Union Medical Healthcare Limited* Leveraging preventive and precision medicine as the core to its business, Union Medical Healthcare is committed to the development of medical AI through integration of its multi-discipline medical services, supported by the solid foundation of its high-end branding and quality customer services to offer customers with professional, safe and effective medical services. The Group is principally engaged in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in the Greater China via its 54 clinics and servicing centres with an aggregate service floor area of more than 233,000 sq. ft. The Group provides a full range of services and products under our well-recognised brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN with highest sales achievement for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, health management centre re:HEALTH and comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE. A diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, oncology treatment centre reVIVE, day surgery centre HKMED and specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL are expected to soon commence operations. *For further information, please contact: iPR Ogilvy & Mather* Callis Lau / Molisa Lau / Maggie Chui / Francesca Yeung Tel: (852) 2136 6952 / 2136 6953 / 2136 8059 / 3920 7639 Fax: (852) 3170 6606 Email: umh@iprogilvy.com 21/11/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

