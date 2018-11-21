Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 21/11/2018 / 09:25 UTC+8 *[For Immediate Release]* / *Union Medical Healthcare Rated as One of "Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion" * *by Renowned International Financial Magazine Forbes * (20 November 2018, Hong Kong) *Union Medical Healthcare Limited* ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), a leading integrated medical group in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that the Company has won the award "Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion" from Forbes, a renowned international financial magazine. The award honours outstanding listed companies in the Asia Pacific region. This year, of the 24,000 listed companies with annual revenue between US$5 million and US$1 billion in the region, around 1,400 passed Forbes's criteria for profitability, growth and indebtedness. 200 exemplary companies were then shortlisted according to strong growth in sales, earnings per share and return on equity as well as good corporate governance. *Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Medical Healthcare* said, "It has been a great honour to be rated as one of 'Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion'. The award represents recognition of the Group's outstanding performance by the market. There are only eight shortlisted companies from the healthcare industry and we are one of them. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to exert influence as an industry leader by developing diverse professional medical services. Such initiative will help to consolidate the Group's leading position in the market and further promote Hong Kong as a hub of medical aesthetics in Asia Pacific." / / Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Medical Healthcare accepts an award "Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion". *About Union Medical Healthcare Limited* Leveraging preventive and precision medicine as the core to its business, Union Medical Healthcare is committed to the development of medical AI through integration of its multi-discipline medical services, supported by the solid foundation of its high-end branding and quality customer services to offer customers with professional, safe and effective medical services. The Group is principally engaged in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in the Greater China via its 54 clinics and servicing centres with an aggregate service floor area of more than 233,000 sq. ft. The Group provides a full range of services and products under our well-recognised brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN with highest sales achievement for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, health management centre re:HEALTH and comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE. A diagnostic and imaging centre Hong Kong Advanced Imaging (HKAI), Oncology treatment centre reVIVE Medical Centre, day surgery centre Hong Kong Medical Endoscopy and Day Surgery Centre (HKMED) and specialty clinic Specialist Central Medical Centre (SPECIALIST CENTRAL) are expected to soon commence operations. *For further information, please contact: iPR Ogilvy & Mather* Callis Lau / Molisa Lau / Maggie Chui / Francesca Yeung Tel: (852) 2136 6952 / 2136 6953 / 2136 8059 / 3920 7639 Fax: (852) 3170 6606 Email: umh@iprogilvy.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EIODVWMSHA [1] Document title: Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Medical Healthcare accepts an award 'Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion'. 21/11/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=de754a68b45048c836b377ac7837c309&application_id=749253&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2018 20:26 ET (01:26 GMT)