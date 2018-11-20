World Oil Group Inc.: Claudio Aballay, Announces Updates on Pennsylvania Project

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2018 / World Oil Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: WOGI) CEO, Claudio Aballay, announces updates on Pennsylvania project. CEO Claudio Aballay stated, 'Our primary purpose in hiring Xite is to work with the PA Department of Environmental Protection to bring complete environmental compliance for our operations to attain a balanced protection system incorporating all.'

World Oil Group Inc. which owns physical assets in Oil City, Pennsylvania, has entered into an agreement with Xite Energy, Inc. to aid in its efforts of being environmentally responsible with its operations there in terms of mandated environmentally responsible business practices.

The company was registered with Ergon Oil, of Jackson, MS. as an oil producer and minority owner of this project, through WOGI's wholly owned subsidiary EPA Petroleum, Inc. Together with contractor Xite Energy Inc., it had completed the design, build and operation of this ten well project back in 2015.

