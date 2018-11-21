Syskoplan Reply, the SAP technology specialist within the Reply Group, has been awarded with the SAP Quality Award from SAP in the Innovation category for a project for the SEA Group. The award honors the latest SAP solutions and it is presented annually at the SAP NOW event. Syskoplan Reply receives the renowned award for the fifth time in a row.

The gold award winning project is an innovative SAP Hybris Marketing solution for SEA from Syskoplan Reply. The SEA Group manages both Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa airports and provides all services and related activities. The project consists of implementing SAP Hybris Marketing to design, create and monitor marketing initiatives. The aim is to increase the customer experience of passengers at Milan Malpensa Airport and make their stay a special experience.

The cross-departmental, effective marketing campaign is based on the concept of gamification: in the multi-channel campaign, passengers can participate in a treasure hunt "Hashtag Hunting" at the airport. Hints for the solution are placed at strategic points such as shopping centers. The implemented application enables large amounts of structured and unstructured data to be managed and processed to provide passengers with personalized content at multiple touchpoints. The project is part of a comprehensive digitization program, in which SEA provides the marketing department with state-of-the-art tools to enhance the customer experience.

Fabio Degli Esposti, CIO SEA Milan Airports adds: "In the Greek tragedy, hybris literally means "arrogance", "pride" or "exclusion". With regard to the implementation of SAP Hybris Marketing at Milan airports, the project represents an important step on the road to digital transformation and can be associated with "outstanding" and "pride". The project completes an application system that strengthens our business while being flexible and scalable. With the best digital, mobile-based solutions, Milan's airports are creating the foundation for effective and modern customer retention."

As an important SAP partner in the global development of applications under the SAP Partner Edge program, Syskoplan Reply is constantly investing in new technologies such as SAP Customer Experience and SAP HANA in collaboration with SAP, industry partners, and universities.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO Reply, is pleased with the renewed SAP award: "The implemented digital transformation project for SEA was carried out according to the principles of the Agile/Scrum methodology for SAP and non-SAP components. This allowed the status to be checked at any time, enabling delivery on time and on budget. The focus was on greater customer loyalty, and the campaign increased average passenger spending." Rizzante continues: "As we are one of the most important European competence centers for SAP solutions, we can offer innovations based on SAP in almost all areas".

