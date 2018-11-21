The "Frozen Food Market in Europe 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Frozen Food Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% during the period 2019-2023.

Frozen Food Market in Europe 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is premiumization of frozen food products. The general consumer perception about premium products is that they are made using high quality ingredients.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the adoption of new packaging strategies by vendors. The players in the market are revamping the packaging, sizing, and labelling of their products.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the adverse impact of product contamination and recall. A product recall severely affects a company's brand image as well as its operation and sales.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the Key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Key vendors?

Market Dynamics

Increasing frequency of M&A in the market

Distribution challenges

Emergence of private-label brands

Key vendors

Dr. August Oetker

FRoSTA

McCain Foods

Nestl

Nomad Foods

Orkla

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Frozen ready meals Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Frozen fish and seafood Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Frozen meat and poultry Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Frozen fruits and vegetables Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Western Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Eastern Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Dr. August Oetker

FRoSTA

McCain Foods

Nestl

Nomad Foods

Orkla

PART 14: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5r2f7g/frozen_food?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181121005251/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Frozen Food