The "Frozen Food Market in Europe 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Frozen Food Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% during the period 2019-2023.
Frozen Food Market in Europe 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is premiumization of frozen food products. The general consumer perception about premium products is that they are made using high quality ingredients.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the adoption of new packaging strategies by vendors. The players in the market are revamping the packaging, sizing, and labelling of their products.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the adverse impact of product contamination and recall. A product recall severely affects a company's brand image as well as its operation and sales.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the Key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Key vendors?
Market Dynamics
- Increasing frequency of M&A in the market
- Distribution challenges
- Emergence of private-label brands
Key vendors
- Dr. August Oetker
- FRoSTA
- McCain Foods
- Nestl
- Nomad Foods
- Orkla
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Frozen ready meals Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Frozen fish and seafood Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Frozen meat and poultry Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Frozen fruits and vegetables Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Western Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Eastern Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Dr. August Oetker
- FRoSTA
- McCain Foods
- Nestl
- Nomad Foods
- Orkla
PART 14: APPENDIX
