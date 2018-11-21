Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: 3GPP confirms compliance of Rostelecom 5G trials with 3GPP most advanced standards 21-Nov-2018 / 14:47 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Pr'ss R?lease Press Inquiries Dmitriy Zakharov Inn?p?lis +7 (925) 500-10-83 Dmitriy.L.Zakharov@rt.ru November 21, 2018 3GPP confirms compliance of Rostelecom 5G trials with 3GPP most advanced standards Moscow, Russia - November 21, 2018 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces that based on 3GPP Mobile Excellence Centre's analysis its 5G mobile trial operation was recognized as fully compliant with industry-leading technical standards and best practices in communications and ready for commercial launch.. The trial operations have been in place in the innovation city of Innopolis in the Republic of Tatarstan since May this year [1]. The next generation mobile network was deployed by Rostelecom in association with the Republic of Tatarstan's Ministry of Informatization and Communications and Tattelecom communications provider. As a technology partner Huawei provided equipment for the projects. The trial operations are used to carry out market research of services provided with the use of 5G networks, demonstrate commercial opportunities and search for effective business solutions. According to 3GPP, the trial operations meet all technical standards of 5G networks. The high capacity (up to 2.1 Gbps per sector) of Rostelecom 5G network and low delays of about 1-3 milliseconds allow for video broadcast of major events in real time in 4K and 8K Ultra HD mode, connect AR and VR devices, conduct virtual tours. Particularly promising is 5G application for unmanned vehicles, smart cities and setting high-speed communication infrastructure where laying the last mile is too expensive or impossible. It is also relevant in provision of communication services in public and crowded places such as airports, railway stations, stadiums and music sites. The advantages of 5G were highlighted in Innopolis by the example of LoudPlay gamers' service. This includes rental of computing power in the cloud to run high-speed computer games in Full HD resolution on obsolete and low-powered computers and mobile devices. Adrian Scrase, CTO at ETSI and Head of 3GPP Mobile Excellence Centre commented: "Rostelecom 5G trial operations meet all most advanced technical standards in communications and have witnessed impeccable practical implementation of a complex service for computer gamers that requires a high-speed Internet connection and low latency, so we're absolutely confident, that already now Rostelecom is ready to launch commercial operation in 5G segment". Rostelecom was allotted 3,5 GHz sub-band by Russia's State Commission for Radiofrequencies to perform 5G trials ahead of expected launch of commercial 5G mobile networks in Russia in 2020. * * * 5G - is a new generation of mobile communications, further development of previous standards (GSM, 3G, 4G/LTE). Commercial operation of 5G is expected to start after 2020. The record data transmission speed in 5G network trial operations was as high as 25 Gbps. Such values raise the possibility to broadcast videos online in 4K and 8K Ultra HD resolution. * * * PAO Rostelecom is the largest digital service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market and covering millions of households in Russia. Rostelecom is an undisputable leader of the broadband and pay-TV markets in Russia with over 13.0 million fixed-line broadband subscribers and over 10.1 million pay-TV subscribers, over 5.1 million of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services on the national level. In the nine months of 2018, the Group generated RUB 233.0 billion of revenues, RUB 74.9 billion of OIBDA (32.1% of revenue) and RUB 12.7 billion of net income. The Group is a market leader in providing telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels. Rostelecom is an important innovator that provides solutions in the field of E-Government, cloud computing, healthcare, education, security and housing & utility services. 