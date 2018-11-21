Shikun & Binui Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Results Release for November 26, 2018

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Conference Call to be held on November 27, 2018 at 10am ET

Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA) ("Shikun & Binui" or the "Company"), Israel's leading infrastructure and real estate company, announced that it will be releasing its third quarter 2018 results on Monday, November 26, 2018.

The Company will also host a conference call on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 starting at 10am Eastern Time. Management will host the call and will be available to answer investor's questions, after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, try the international dial-in number.

US: +1-888-668-9141

UK: +0-800-917-5108

Israel: +03-918-0609

International: +972-3-918-0609

At: 10am Eastern Time, 7am Pacific Time, 3pm UK Time, 5pm Israel Time

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on the company's website at http://en.shikunbinui.co.il/ beginning 24 hours after the call.

IR Contact



Company

Inbal Uliansky

+972-(3)-6301058

inbal_u@shikunbinui.com



External IR

Ehud Helft

GK Investor Relations

+1-617-418-3096

shikun@gkir.com



The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel (excluding the United States); 2) US infrastructure and construction contracting; 3) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 4) real estate development within Israel; 5) real estate development outside of Israel; 6) renewable energy; and 7) concessions. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

The above noted in this release includes forward-looking statements based on Company data, as well as Company plans, and estimations based on this data. The activity, results and other data may be substantially different in reality given uncertainty and various risks, including those discussed under risk factors in the Company's financial statements and Director's reports.