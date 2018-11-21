TRVG Stock: If Only the Markets Would Just CooperateNovember is drawing to a close, and the seasonal rally that usually starts around this time has yet to show its face. In fact, the seasonal rally that I have been expecting has been completely absent. Instead, the markets continue to slide. This is disappointing, to say the least, but I have not given up hope yet.This is still that festive time of year where the markets have a tendency to appreciate. That's why I continue to believe that some sort of rally is going to take hold. I am not expecting new highs, just something that strings together a couple of bullish trading days in a row, leading to a positive week or two.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...