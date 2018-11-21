The global maize pickers market 2018-2022 is expected to have an incremental growth of $56 million during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Technavio predicts the global maize pickers market to register an incremental growth of $56 million by 2022.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the shortage of skilled farm labor. In countries such as the US and Canada, the lack of skilled farm workers is a major problem in the agriculture sector. This leads to an increase in labor costs in such countries, which in turn, has an adverse impact on the farmer's cost of production. The shortage of labor in the agriculture sector is mainly due to the increase in urbanization, which has led to the migration of farm laborers to other labor-intensive sectors in urban areas. Thus, addressing this shortage requires the use of agricultural machinery for different operations, including the harvesting of maize. Therefore, the use of agricultural machinery like maize pickers not only overcomes the problem of labor shortage but also eliminates the high labor costs and the long time involved in harvesting maize manually.

This market research report on the global maize pickers market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth in agricultural mechanization worldwide as one of the key emerging trends in the global maize pickers market:

Global maize pickers market: Growth in agricultural mechanization worldwide

The global increase in demand for different types of agricultural commodities along with a simultaneous decline in the agricultural land available makes it necessary for farmers to increase their yield and productivity, which has led to the mechanization of the agriculture sector. The use of agricultural equipment ensures a smooth harvest season for farmers.

"Farmers shift to the use of advanced mechanized equipment because of the increase in farm labor wage rates and the limited time to harvest large areas of agricultural land. Also, the use of advanced agricultural equipment allows farmers to reduce their input costs, thereby increasing profits. Such factors are resulting in an increase in agricultural mechanization, such as the use of maize pickers," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global maize pickers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global maize pickers market by product (self-propelled maize picker and tractor-mounted maize picker) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 49%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the launch of innovative products and growth in agricultural mechanization worldwide.

