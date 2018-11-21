Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has received the results from the 2018 trenching and sampling program on the Gold Drop Property, which is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, in southern British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "GGX Gold" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_10dbg6rb/GGX-Gold-reports-gold-samples-of-1545-and-217-grams-per-tonne-from-COD-property-at-Gold-Drop-Property-in-British-Columbia

The program targeted the gold bearing COD Vein, located in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone northeast of the COD vein worksite, testing gold soil anomalies which were identified by the company in 2017.

The 2018 trenching program exposed several showings of the COD North quartz veins, with thick overburden and bedrock faulting making for a difficult program. The best results came from the northern trenches near the COD North mineshaft, where a total of 16 rock samples were collected and submitted to ALS Canada in North Vancouver for analysis. Ten of the samples exceeded 1 gram per tonne gold while also returning significant silver and tellurium analyses.

The highlights include grab sample 112753 of rusty quartz vein that assayed 15.45 grams per tonne gold, 159 grams per tonne silver and 114.5 grams per tonne tellurium; and sample 112759, a chip sample across a 40 centimeter wide northeast-southwest striking sub-vertical quartz vein, that assayed 21.7 grams per tonne gold, 216 grams per tonne silver and 149 grams per tonne tellurium.

The majority of the drill holes earlier this year tested the COD Vein with significant levels of gold, silver and tellurium intersected in numerous holes as reported in previous news releases. The company has permits in place for 2019 to test a new area that has never been drilled.

In addition to the gold discovered by the company at the COD and Everest Veins, gold mineralization is reported in quartz veins in the east and north regions of the property with some historic samples reported to exceed 1 ounce per ton gold.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Jack Singh, Investor Relations, at 604-720-6598, or by email at ir@ggxgold.com.

