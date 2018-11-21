BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Cash Exit and Results of Rollover Elections

21 November 2018

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc

(LEI: 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14)

Results of Rollover Elections

The Board of BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (the "Company") announces that, in connection with the proposed voluntary liquidation and rollover into new C Shares to be issued by BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc ("BRFI"), the Company has received the total of following elections (or deemed elections):

• Cash Option: 24,629,885 Ordinary Shares

• Rollover Option: 11,286,143 Ordinary Shares

Eligible Shareholders that have made no election are deemed to have elected for the Rollover Option.

Therefore, subject to shareholder approval of the Resolutions to be put forward at the Company's general meeting on 15 November 2018, the Ordinary Shares will be

reclassified as follows:

• 24,629,885 Ordinary Shares with "A" rights, being the right to receive cash; and

• 11,286,143 Ordinary Shares with "B" rights, being the right to receive BRFI C Shares.

The amendment to the listing of Reclassified Shares and dealing in the Reclassified Shares is expected to commence at 08:00 on 22 November 2018 and the listing and dealing in Reclassified Shares is expected to be suspended at 7:30 am on 23 November 2018.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the circular published by the Company on 19 October 2018 unless the context otherwise requires.

Enquiries:

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Simon White

Sarah Beynsberger

020 7743 3000

Winterflood Securities

Neil Langford

Chris Mills