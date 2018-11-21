The global backend as a service market is expected to post a CAGR of over 30% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is rising need to reduce complexities in application development. Backend as a service reduces complexities associated with developing and designing mobile and web applications. It removes the need for application developers to create their own backend system for server communication process. Backend-as-a-service vendors offer solutions that do not require complex coding for server hosting, which reduces application development time and improves frontend tasks such as application design and user interface (UI) design. This results in better user experience. Under the backend as a service framework, the storage capacity is highly flexible and scalable and facilitates automatic generation of API to read and write external data. Thus, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global backend as a service market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased adoption of cloud computing and IoT as one of the key emerging trends in the global backend as a service market:

Global backend as a service market: Increased adoption of cloud computing and IoT

The adoption of the cloud-based solutions in organizations is changing the IT infrastructure as it is cost-effective, flexible, and agile. Firms tend to choose end-to-end managed cloud services that will help them supervise their business applications portfolio, database, and middleware. Also, the growing adoption of IoT among organizations to ensure better connectivity and storage requires strong backend support services. These services manage the backend tasks such as upgrading firmware, storage capacity, and event processing. The use of IoT devices is growing at a fast pace worldwide and will therefore boost the growth of the overall global backend as a service market over the next few years.

"Apart from increased adoption of cloud computing and IoT, other factors such as high demand for additional features in mobile applications and the growing popularity of mobile analytics technology is expected to improve the growth of the market, during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise application.

Global backend as a service market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global backend as a service market by end-user (SMEs and large enterprises) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of 58%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The region has many key BaaS vendors, primarily because of a high concentration of industries that incorporate the solution. The Americas has also been an early adopter of modern technology and is undergoing a data explosion with the advent of cloud computing, virtualization, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

