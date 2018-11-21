Significant oversubscription of commitments received from 9 French and international banks

Refinancing of existing facilities for €150m, with significant extension of maturity dates and improved financial conditions

€80m of additional facilities made available to finance future external growth operations

Financial debt concentrated at Mediawan SA level, enabling a Group's financial strategy and centralized cash management

Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW) announces today the execution of agreements foreseeing the setting up of additional credit for a total of 230 million euros with a pool of 9 French and international banks.

This bank credit facility, maturing in mid-2024, will consist in:

a €150 million credit facilities aimed at refinancing its existing credits, with significantly improved financial conditions and noteworthy documentation reflecting the Group's financial solidity; and

€80 million of additional facilities made available to finance future external growth operations.

Mediawan will thus strengthen its balance sheet structure, obtaining the necessary resources to pursue its external growth strategy, notably abroad.

Moreover, this operation will enable the Group to consolidate its financial debt (excluding production credits) at Mediawan SA level, in order to implement an integrated financing strategy and centralize the Group's cash management.

Mediawan is benefiting from the support of its longstanding banking partners while enabling new institutions to participate in the Group's growth, thanks to significantly higher subscription commitments exceeding the sums requested.

The closing and the funds shall be made available upon finalization of the credit documentation, and is subject to Mediawan's Supervisory Board approval.

Pierre-Antoine Capton, Mediawan's Chairman of the Management Board, says: "This financing's success illustrates Mediawan's attractiveness and confidence from our banking partners. The integrated financial strategy's implementation marks another milestone of Mediawan's Group structuring, which now has expanded resources to carry our future external growth operations

About Mediawan

Mediawan was incorporated in December 2015 as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, and the following year raised €250 million through an IPO on the Euronext regulated market in Paris. Mediawan has carried out 7 strategic acquisitions since March 2017, thus consolidating a new independent player in audiovisual content with a leading position in Europe. The Group operates on 4 segments: the production of original fiction and documentary content, the running of animated brands, the distribution of audiovisual content and the publishing of channels and digital services.

Mediawan, an independent European audiovisual content platform is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B.

Eligible to PEA-PME ISIN: FR0013247137 Ticker: MDW

For further information, please visit the Mediawan website (www.mediawan.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181121005431/en/

Contacts:

MEDIAWAN

investors@mediawan.eu

press@mediawan.eu

NewCap

Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

mediawan@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 55

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

mediawan@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 55