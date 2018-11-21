Technavio analysts forecast the global business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market to grow at a CAGR close to 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181121005427/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing popularity of the medical tourism industry is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market 2018-2022. The global healthcare industry is gaining popularity owing to the presence of skilled healthcare professionals and doctors as well as the availability of low-cost treatments in APAC. The value of the global medical tourism market is expected to reach about USD 8 billion by 2020. This has led to increasing reliance on business analytics for the healthcare industry. These tools help doctors in decision making processes by clubbing the medical data into electronic dashboards. They also help in preventing unauthorized transactions in medical billings and thus reduce administrative costs. Thus, with such advantages, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market is the rising need to improve business efficiency:

Global business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market: Rising need to improve business efficiency

Increase in the number of connected devices across industries has led to massive amounts of data generation. Businesses have realized that they can use data to optimize costs, deliver better services, and boost revenues. Therefore, business models are changing across the world to become data-driven rather than experience and perception-driven. Moreover, business analytics enhances business productivity using several predictive mechanisms and risk-averting models. It helps companies in creating new growth opportunities and entirely new categories of products and services with a reduction in errors and failure rates. To implement these technologies in the industrial framework, there is a pressing need for establishing a seamless connect for efficient communication among machines, systems, and people. Therefore, business intelligence and analytics have become a strategic priority for several industrial organizations.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise application, "Apart from rising need to improve business efficiency, another factor that is boosting the growth of the market is the increasing use of smart connected devices. As the number of smart connected devices increases, the amount of data generated increases, which in turn increases the need for BI and analytics platforms. These developments will boost the growth of the overall market."

Global business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market: Segmentation analysis

The global business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, ICT, Government, others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 44% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181121005427/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com