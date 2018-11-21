Technavio analysts forecast the global chickpea market to grow at a CAGR close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growing use of chickpea flour in baked goods is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global chickpea market 2018-2022. Chickpeas offer various health benefits and are increasingly being used to prepare a grain-free flour. Chickpea flour is gluten-free, dense, and a rich source of dietary fiber and protein. It is also known as gram flour or besan in South Asian countries. Individuals who are intolerant to grain-based products can easily consume chickpea flour. Chickpea flour retains nutrients and dietary fiber unlike other refined flours and is used as a chief ingredient in various dishes in countries such as India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Therefore, the growing use of chickpea flour has been identified as a key trend that will augment market growth during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global chickpea market is the increasing consumption of chickpeas as a snacking item:

Global chickpea market: Increasing consumption of chickpeas as a snack

In many parts of the world, chickpea is increasingly being used and accepted as an easy to make and healthy snack. Chickpeas are a rich source of fiber, folate, protein, and zinc. Chickpea snacks are easy to prepare at home by adding spices and are easily available in the market as ready-to-eat (RTE) products. In Turkey, roasted Kabuli chickpeas are salted and spiced with cloves and sometimes coated to make snacks known as Leblebi. In South Asia, especially in India, chickpea snacks are quite popular. Therefore, the growing consumption of chickpeas in different forms around the world is expected to drive the growth of the global chickpea market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food, "Apart from increasing consumption of chickpeas as a snack, other factors boosting the growth of the global chickpea market are expanding base of the vegan population, growing online grocery shopping trends, and increasing awareness of the health promoting benefits of chickpea."

Global chickpea market: Segmentation analysis

The global chickpea market research report provides market segmentation by product (desi chickpea and Kabuli chickpea), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 82% share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. However, during the forecast period, the EMEA region is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the Americas.

