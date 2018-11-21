The global organic whey protein market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing product launches. The increase in the number of product launches is a major market driver. Vendors are introducing new products to cater to the demands of consumers. Successful product launches increase revenue flow and expanding consumer base. They also help in increasing the market share and provide a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in June 2017, Organic Valley launched Organic Fuel Whey Protein Powder, A USDA certified-organic whey protein, made with simple ingredients and containing 26 grams of clean, organic whey protein. Thus, with such product launches, the global organic whey market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global organic whey protein market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing use of e-commerce channel for sales as one of the key emerging trends in the global organic whey protein market:

Global organic whey protein market: Increasing use of e-commerce channel for sales

The growing penetration of the Internet, especially in developing countries has opened new avenues for vendors to market and sell their products. Vendors use e-commerce platforms to broaden the visibility of their products and involve their customers with brand stories. With the increasing preference for online retailing among vendors, the online platforms serve as quick ways to introduce new organic whey protein products. These efforts of retailers to move toward online retailing are expected to surge the online sales of organic whey protein products during the forecast period. All the major vendors such as Organic Valley, NOW Foods, Milk Specialties, Garden of Life have their own respective online portals for the sale of their products, apart from listing their products on e-commerce platforms such as iHerb and Amazon.

Moreover, online channels use web analytics to understand consumer preferences to generate repeat sales. This understanding of customer tastes and preferences helps to further increase sales as vendors can produce products that enjoy high preference. Thus, the growing popularity of online retailing and growth of e-commerce channels will help the market grow during the forecast period.

"The trend of online retailing of health products through e-commerce channels has widened the access of vendors. The use of online channels gives vendors the freedom to deliver from a central distribution hub. These online channels such as e-commerce sites can also act as a medium of communication to spread awareness of product launches, their proposed health benefits, and uses," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global organic whey protein market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global organic whey protein market by application (nutraceutical and food and beverages) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share close to 57%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the EMEA region.

