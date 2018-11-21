MSC Software Corporation: MSC's Adams 2018.1 Release Accelerates Real-Time Autonomous Vehicle Virtual Testing Accuracy with Connection to VIRES VTD

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2018 / MSC Software announced that it has expanded its groundbreaking virtual prototyping capabilities with a number of enhancements to Adams, its flagship solution for Multi-Body Dynamics simulations in release 2018.1. A key highlight of this release is the integration to VIRES VTD.

Virtual Test Drive (VTD), from MSC's VIRES Simulationstechnologie GmbH, is used for the development and testing of advanced driver assistance and active safety systems, leading to solutions for automated driving. In this Adams release, a new connection between Adams Car and VTD has been developed so that an Adams Car full-vehicle model can be easily imported into the VTD simulation environment to represent realistic vehicle dynamics.

"We have been connecting our Virtual Test Drive platform to various vehicle dynamics platforms in the past, but only now do we have the chance to upgrade this functionality to the ultimate precision solution provided by Adams. It's the first time that we see a combination of the Gold standards for environment and vehicle simulation," said Marius Dupuis, managing director of VIRES, part of Hexagon AB.

"Connecting the best-in-class solutions for vehicle dynamics and vehicle environment simulation is essential for Autonomous Vehicle Simulation," said Dr. Luca Castignani, chief autonomous driving strategist, MSC Software. "Integrating a high-accuracy vehicle model with a realistic 3D environment enables engineers to evaluate complex self-driving scenarios with confidence."

This release also contains additional performance and visualization enhancements. With this new release, it is possible to visualize real-time motion during execution of an Adams car model. This would allow users to animate the vehicle response to model input changes. Performance improvements have been added to Adams Solver and Adams Tire in this version to accelerate solution times.

Through these enhancements, MSC now offers a complete workflow for virtual development, testing and visualization of Advanced Driver Assisted Systems. The solution simulates accurate real-time vehicle models and physics-based sensor models in a photorealistic environment.

