Ubiquiti, Inc.: Ubiquiti Introduces Gaming-Optimized AmpliFi HD

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2018 / Ubiquiti today announced the release of the AmpliFi HD Gamer's Edition, the company's latest addition to the AmpliFi family of whole-home Wi-Fi solutions. Optimized for cloud gaming services, including NVIDIA's GeForce NOW free beta, AmpliFi Gamer's Edition delivers incredible network speeds with low latency online gaming performance. With turbocharged 802.11ac Wi-Fi mesh technology, AmpliFi HD Gamer"s Edition utilizes multiple self-configuring radios and advanced antenna technology to deliver powerful, whole-home Wi-Fi coverage.

AmpliFi Gamer's Edition

"Ubiquiti is excited to be launching our first router designed specifically with the gamer in mind. AmpliFi Gamer delivers an amazing whole-home online gaming experience, the result of combining Ubiquiti's technology leadership in networking and Wi-Fi with NVIDIA's strong expertise in gaming and streaming," said Kris Kido, vice president of marketing for Ubiquiti Inc. "Gamers demand perfection and AmpliFi HD Gamer's Edition is a great solution for improving network-intense cloud gaming sessions."

The AmpliFi HD Gamer's Edition is equipped with a GeForce NOW QoS mode, developed by Ubiquiti with NVIDIA's support to quickly adjust networks for optimal game-streaming performance. The QoS implementation offers gamers a simple solution for detecting latency or frame-loss issues, resulting in a top-quality experience when other traffic is present on the network.

The GeForce NOW free beta is a cloud-gaming service that supports over 400 top games, like PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, Fortnite and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, from Steam, Uplay and other popular digital stores, allowing gamers to play their favorite PC games on nearly any device, anywhere.

"Adding Ubiquiti's AmpliFi HD Gamer's Edition to your home network is a great way to enhance your experience on GeForce NOW," said Andrew Fear, senior product manager of GeForce NOW at NVIDIA. "The QoS mode is a simple solution that can help games run smoothly with high-quality visual fidelity."

Availability

The new AmpliFi HD Gamer Edition will be available for pre-order on AmpliFi.com starting today and delivery is expected to begin on Nov. 27. Availability at leading online retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, is expected in early December.

About AmpliFi

AmpliFi is the consumer brand of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNT), an enterprise Wi-Fi technology company. The AmpliFi product line was created in 2016 with the release of the whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system AmpliFi HD. AmpliFi"s mission is to connect everyone, everywhere through innovative new technology. For more information, please visit amplifi.com.

