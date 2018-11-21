Kuehne + Nagel To Acquire the Quick Group -- Global Priority Logistics Specialists

Partnership to Provide Significant Global Customer Solutions and Expansion in the Aviation, Pharma and Healthcare Industries

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quick Group has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Kuehne + Nagel, one of the world's leading logistics companies in the airfreight, seafreight, contract logistics, and overland businesses.

Quick will continue to offer tailor-made solutions to all the industries they serve and will operate as independent specialized product brands: Sterling Aviation, QuickSTAT, Quick Healthcare, and Quick Logistics. The Quick/Sterling team, including management, will continue to support their client base. Unitrans International Logistics will not be part of this transaction.

The partnership will offer Quick's customers additional service and resource capabilities, with an expanded global footprint within Kuehne + Nagel's operating network across more than 100 countries.

"We are very excited to become part of the Kuehne + Nagel Group and further expand the services we provide to our customers, with a clear focus on providing integrated logistics solutions with speed, control, communication, and IT efficiencies. We plan to continue leading the industry, providing the very best specialized solutions," says Dominique Bischoff-Brown, CEO, The Quick Group of Companies.

The closing of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions.

About Quick International Courier

For over 35 years, The Quick Group has been providing 24/7/365 trusted global priority specialty logistics and transportation solutions for companies worldwide combining industry expertise and innovative technology. A team of seasoned specialists design customized logistics solutions for time-and temperature-sensitive, mission-critical and life-saving needs for the various industries Quick serves-aviation, life science, pharma/biotech, and high tech. Quick has a proven track record of reliability and is committed to flawless execution.

The Quick Group of Companies is comprised of:

Quick Healthcare, a market leader, specialized in personalized medicine, cell gene and immunotherapy, cord blood, organs and tissue for transplant, blood products, bone marrow, and medical devices, handling live cells with extremely limited shelf life with extreme precision.

QuickSTAT specializes in end-to-end transport for clinical research specimens, investigational drugs, clinical trial supplies and personalized medicine in all temperature ranges in a stringent compliance environment helping to bring new drugs and medical protocols to market.

Sterling Aviation, a leader in specialized global aviation logistics handling the most urgent aircraft parts in a time-critical, high visibility, highly monitored, precise, best in class collaborative and innovative Control Tower environment from production to after-market. Sterling's logistics specialists help to keep aircraft flying and minimize the impact of AOG situations for aircraft operators, OEMs, and MROs.

Quick Logistics provides end-to-end project management, secure chain of custody, control and urgent transportation for the high-tech industry, financial institutions and media and entertainment, helping to keep supply chains intact.

Contact: Marie T. Vigliarolo

SVP Marketing, The Quick Group

+1 (718) 995-3616 ext. 2207

marie_vigliarolo@qintl.com

www.quick.aero