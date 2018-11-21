Quantum International Income Corp. Acquires Additional Gaming Contracts from Feeling Lucky Amusement, LLC

Continues Consolidation in Georgia Gaming Market with Recent Acquisitions of Twenty (20) Additional Gaming Contracts from Feeling Lucky Amusement, LLC and Goldstar Amusement LLC

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2018 / Quantum International Income Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Quantum") (TSXV: QIC) is pleased to announce that its 60% owned subsidiary, Lucky Bucks, LLC ("Lucky Bucks"), has acquired eleven (11) additional gaming contracts from Feeling Lucky Amusement, LLC, a digital skill-based gaming terminal operator based in the U.S. State of Georgia, in exchange for cash consideration of US$4,938,434 (the "Acquisition"). The purchase price for the Acquisition was funded by Lucky Bucks through an advance under the senior secured credit facility described in the press release of the Corporation dated November 15, 2018 and entitled "Quantum Announces Increase in Credit Facility to US$100 million; Other Corporate Updates". The gaming terminals that have been acquired are fully licensed and governed by the Georgia State Lottery, and offer players a variety of skill-based coin-operated amusement machines.

With the completion of the Acquisition, the Corporation has acquired an aggregate of twenty (20) additional contracts in November 2018: eleven (11) from Feeling Lucky Amusement, LLC, and nine (9) from Goldstar Amusement LLC (as described in the press release of the Corporation dated November 8, 2018 and entitled "Quantum International Income Corp. to Acquire Assets from Goldstar Amusements LLC to Continue its Consolidation of the Georgia Gaming Market").

Manu K. Sekhri, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum, added the following remarks: "We are delighted to add these twenty (20) high-quality locations to our growing footprint in the Georgia gaming market. Having successfully completed the acquisitions of Feeling Lucky Amusement and Goldstar Amusement this month to date, we are continuing to explore opportunities to consolidate additional assets in the Georgia gaming market."

The Acquisition was completed pursuant to a purchase agreement dated November 21, 2018 among Lucky Bucks, Feeling Lucky Amusement, LLC, Faruq Patel, Naveed Masood and Nadiya Alibhai, which will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Quantum's issuer profile.

About Quantum International Income Corp.

Quantum International Income Corp. is a gaming company. Quantum's vision is to build a diversified portfolio of world class gaming operations. The Corporation looks to enhance shareholder value by growing organically and through acquisitions. The Corporation has an active acquisition strategy with a particular focus on cash-flows and high margins. Currently, the Corporation is the largest route operator of skill-based gaming machines in the State of Georgia, United States of America.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Corporation's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Corporation's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Corporation believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements. The key assumptions that have been made in connection with the forward-looking statements include the following: the digital gaming terminals being fully-licensed by the Georgia Lottery Corporation, the continuation of the Corporation's consolidation strategy in the Georgia gaming market, the growing footprint of Quantum in the Georgia gaming market, generating value for the shareholders of the Corporation, the regulatory regime governing the business of Quantum in Georgia, the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and Canadian dollar, the ability to grow the business and generate stable distributions for shareholders, the availability of high growth, high margin opportunities, and the execution of the Corporation's business strategy.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the availability of opportunities to consolidate additional assets in the Georgia gaming market, the availability of investment opportunities on terms acceptable to the Corporation, the regulatory regime in the State of Georgia, the licensing regime governing the Georgia Lottery Corporation, the Company's ability to complete the Acquisition, the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and Canadian dollar, and other internal and external factors disclosed in the most recent annual information form of the Corporation and other documents publicly filed by the Corporation. Although Quantum has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

