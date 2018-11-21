Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2018) - Martina Minerals Corp. (TSXV: MTN.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the revocation of the cease order previously issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on November 2, 2018. Trading in its securities through the facilities of the NEX Exchange will be reinstated at market open on Friday, November 23, 2018. As a condition of the reinstatement of trading, the Company has undertaken to hold its annual meeting of shareholders on or before February 28, 2019.

