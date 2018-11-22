Arvato Wins Imperial Tobacco Japan as New Customer

TOKYO and GUETERSLOH, Germany, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Warehousing and e-commerce distribution for top vaping brand, myblu

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Arvato SCM Solutions won Imperial Tobacco Japan (ITJ) as a new customer and is managing the warehousing and e-commerce distribution of their myblu brand which was launched this year on the Japanese market. The nicotine free vaping kits and flavored liquid pods launched in June 2018. The new brand and products created strong demand: Arvato shipped more than 10,000 starter kits within the first weeks of introducing the brand to the Japanese market.

myblu products can be purchased in selected convenience stores in Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka, Japan, on the myblu webshop (http://www.blu.com/ja/JP), Amazon and on the popular Japanese online platform Rakuten.

For ITJ, Arvato in Japan manages all warehousing processes such as inbound receiving, storage, pick-to-order, transportation management and final distribution to both end-customers and business locations. In order to ensure a smoothly running process, Arvato uses a state-of-the-art SAP based warehouse-management-system for order processing and reporting.

Kenta Asari, Site Manager Japan at Arvato SCM Solutions, highlights that "Through our IT supported processes and quality control we provide highest quality standards. Furthermore the team focuses on fast turnaround times to ensure that the end customers can receive their products the next day."

Arvato also provides ITJ with the domestic Japanese transportation management service. The fully integrated solution is rounded up by managing the procurement of consumables, the returns process including product repacking as well as value added services.

The implementation period for this project was only eight weeks. To guarantee a smooth operation after the product launch of myblu, and the successful launch of the new myblu sales channel on the Rakuten platform, the operations capacity for ITJ in Arvato's warehouse in Tokyo was ramped up by 20 times within the first week of Go-Live.

For Raoul Kuetemeier, Head of Asia at Arvato SCM Solutions, the successful launch of my blu is a key milestone. "We want to continue to build our domestic distribution capabilities in each country and focus on growing with our international clients in Asia and Japan. ITJ is planning a wider product portfolio and larger market share. We are looking forward to supporting their growth in the Japanese market."

For more information, please visit scm.arvato.com.

Arvato SCM Solutions Contact:

Sonja Groß

Head of Marketing & Communications

sonja.gross@arvato.com

+49-5241 / 8041-897