SThree (STHR) SThree: Appointment of Employee Representative Non-Executive Director 22-Nov-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For release at 7am on 22 November 2018 SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") Appointment of Employee Representative Non-Executive Director SThree, the international STEM specialist staffing business, is pleased to announce that Denise Collis has been appointed in the newly formed role of Employee Representative Non-Executive Director, with effect from 1 December 2018. This appointment is an early adoption of recently announced changes to the UK Corporate Governance Code, due to come into effect in 2019-2020. The update highlights the increasing need to consider the employee voice at Board level as well as throughout the business and the Code suggests, as one option, a designated Non-Executive Director as a suitable way for the Board to gather the views of the workforce. This early appointment is in line with SThree's best practice corporate governance aspiration, as well as its culture of creating a positive and inclusive work environment which empowers its people. Denise joined the Board in July 2016 and currently sits on the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees, chairing the latter. There are no additional details relating to the appointments that are required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 (1-6) of the Listing Rules. - Ends - Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Gary Elden, CEO Steve Hornbuckle, Group Company Secretary Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett, Josh Royston, Susie Hudson, Sam Modlin Notes to editors SThree is a leading international STEM staffing business, providing permanent and contract specialist staff to a diverse client base of over 7,000 clients. From its well-established position as a major player in the Information and Communication Technology ('ICT') sector the Group has broadened the base of its operations to include businesses serving the Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. Since launching its original business, Computer Futures, in 1986, the Group has adopted a multi-brand strategy, establishing new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Computer Futures, Huxley Associates, Progressive and The Real Staffing Group. The Group has circa 2,600 employees in sixteen countries. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STHR and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. Important notice Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Certain data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 6631 EQS News ID: 749795 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 22, 2018 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)