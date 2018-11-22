Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Reporting of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Company Announcement

No. 18/2018





Copenhagen, 22 November 2018





Reporting of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

With reference to Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse the company hereby reports the following transactions:





1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Anders Obel

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

Member of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

b)

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares





DK0060696300 - STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 87.25 5,720 shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-11-21

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen



For further information, please contact:

For investor enquiries: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 7220 7126 or torbensand@st-group.com

For media enquiries: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +45 7220 7152 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com



About Scandinavian Tobacco Group



Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with annual production of three billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.



Scandinavian Tobacco Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 brands providing a complementary range of established global brands and local champions. The Group employs 7,300 people in the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the US. For more information please visit www.st-group.com (http://www.st-group.com/).

Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Transact. by Board Memb AO, 22 Nov. 2018 (http://hugin.info/171738/R/2226550/873829.pdf)



