WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 
22.11.2018 | 10:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SpareBank 1 SMN: Resolutions of the Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board has at its meetings on 22nd of november 2018 passed resolutions on:

Election External auditor

The Supervisory Board elects PWC as the bank's and the group's auditor as of the 2019 fiscal year.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



