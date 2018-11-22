Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar Innovation Centre in Ljungby, Sweden opens its doors



Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has officially inaugurated its new Innovation Centre in Ljungby, southern Sweden. Approximately 200 people will be based at the state of the art facility that has been designed to support new collaborative ways of working with modern architecture and cutting edge technology.

The new site will act as a focal point for further strengthening Kalmar's digital offering, R&D capabilities, and prototype production and testing for the company's mobile equipment portfolio and related services. It will also serve as a key hub for developing Kalmar's digitalisation capabilities, zero-emission machine product portfolio and automation technologies. The Innovation Centre will also provide a showroom for customers to learn first hand about Kalmar's latest innovations and test Kalmar solutions at the brand new test track where machines can be driven at full speed.

Dan Pettersson, Senior Vice President, Mobile Equipment, Kalmar: "We are exceptionally proud to open the doors of this fantastic new centre, which represents a long-term investment in our digital capabilities and technologies. By gathering a diverse team of experts together in one place, we can innovate faster and reap the rewards of truly collaborative ways of working in order to strengthen our position as an industry leader."

Antti Kaunonen, President, Kalmar: "Kalmar wants to shape the future of cargo and material handling. We believe that open innovation and co-creation are key elements of driving greater efficiency and sustainability across the entire value chain. Digitalisation has opened up a world of possibilities for Kalmar and our customers, and this new centre will play a significant role in helping us to realise innovations around these opportunities. We are looking forward to taking the next steps into the future together."

Approximately 250 guests attended the opening ceremony, which featured a futuristic theme centred around movement and innovation.

