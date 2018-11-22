sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

98,14 Euro		+0,16
+0,16 %
WKN: LEG111 ISIN: DE000LEG1110 Ticker-Symbol: LEG 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,07
98,14
13:36
98,02
98,10
13:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG98,14+0,16 %