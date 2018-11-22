World's first listed multi-asset crypto index created in partnership with MVIS

Amun, a London-based financial technology company, today announced the listing of the Amun Crypto Basket Index ETP (SIX: HODL), the world's first listed multi-asset crypto index product, on the Swiss Exchange. OTC trading started yesterday, and on-exchange trading starts today. The ETP gives investors access to a diversified market-cap weighted and automatically re-balancing basket of the top crypto assets. The underlying Amun Crypto Basket Index (HODL5) was launched in September and is maintained by MV Index Solutions.

"MVIS is excited to be a part of this groundbreaking initiative," said Thomas Kettner, Managing Director at MVIS. "The listing of this index now means that investors can easily access via the Swiss exchange a product that provides diversified, passive exposure to the crypto space."

"We've enjoyed the journey to create and launch a reliable crypto index in partnership with the MVIS team. With one purchase, investors can now access 75% of the crypto market and the monthly rebalances ensure we capture the evolution of the asset class," comments Hany Rashwan, Chief Executive Officer at Amun.

Originally built for tracking the top five tokens in the market, the Bitcoin Cash hard fork last week forced the index to drop both successors (Bitcoin Cash ABC and Bitcoin Cash SV) due to limited custody offerings. As a result, the index currently contains only four components: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Litecoin.

Key Index Features

Full Market Capitalisation (bn USD): 116.4

Number of Components: 4

Base Date/Base Value: 31.12.2016/100

Note to Editors

About MVIS

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

Approximately USD 13 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

Important disclosure

The MVIS© indices are protected through various intellectual property rights and unfair competition and misappropriation laws. In particular, Van Eck Associates Corporation has registered the 'MVIS' trademark. You require a license to launch any product whose performance is linked to the value of a particular MVIS© index and for all use of the MVIS© name or name of the MVIS© index in the marketing of the product.

Investments into crypto currencies and/or digital assets are subject to material and high risk including the risk of total loss. The calculated prices may not be achieved by investors as the calculated price is based on prices from different trading platforms. Furthermore, an investment into crypto currencies and/or digital assets may become illiquid depending on the trading platform or investment product used for the specific investment. Investors should carefully review all risk factors disclosed by the relevant trading platform or in the product documents of relevant investment products.

About Amun

Amun AG is a Silicon Valley-backed fin-tech company based in Switzerland which aims to issue ETPs that make investing in crypto as easy as buying a stock. Amun is owned by its parent company, Amun Technologies Limited, based in London, UK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181122005105/en/

Contacts:

Nibha Manandhar, MV Index Solutions

+49 (0)69 4056 695 22

media-enquiries@mvis-indices.com