As from November 23, 2018, unit rights (UR)issued by SaltX Technology Holding AB will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until Decemeber 5, 2018. Instrument: Unit Rights (UR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SALT UR B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011974294 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 163857 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from November 23, 2018, paid subscription units (BTU) issued by SaltX Technology Holding AB will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Unit (BTU) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SALT BTU B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011974302 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 163858 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08- 528 00 399.