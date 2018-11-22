Infinite Lithium Corp.: Infinite Lithium Announces Additional Channel Sample Results Including 65.10 Metres Of 1.10% Li2o From Jackpot Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2018 / INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. ("Infinite" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ILI) (37NN-FRANKFURT) is pleased to announce results from its 2018 channel sampling program at the Jackpot Lithium Property (the "Property" or "Jackpot"), located in the Georgia Lake Area, Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario. Jackpot is located about 42 km north-northeast of Nipigon and approximately 105 km east-northeast of the Great Lakes port City of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

To date, the Company's channel sampling program has generated a total of 26 channel cuts (essentially surface drill holes) from spodumene-bearing pegmatite outcrops (cleared mechanically and washed) over nine cleared areas, comprising 372 individual channel samples (355.40 metres). Channel sample results from channels A3-CH1, CH2, CH3, and A5-CH1 were released previously (see News Release dated August 16, 2018) but are repeated here for completeness of results.

Highlights of channel sample results collected from five (5) cleared areas in the Jackpot Main area:

Channel samples were cut through exposed pegmatite at right angles to interpreted strike and importantly represent minimum widths as the channel cuts were not sampled from contact to contact. As winter weather conditions do not allow for further channel sampling, a short hole drilling program is underway, aimed at delineating the geometry of the surface dikes and providing enough information to complete a future mineral resource estimation of the surface dike system.

Michael England, President of Infinite Lithium, commented: "This year's exploration program was a complete success, with the discovery of multiple surface and near-surface pegmatites being a game changer for the development of the Jackpot project. The trenching, channel sampling, and prospecting programs uncovered what appears to be at least four spodumene-mineralized surface dikes that will be the subject of a future mineral resource estimation. Our current exploration program is focused on discovering the extent of these surface dikes through a combination of channel sampling and shallow drilling that will help us understand the length, width, and depth of the surface pegmatite dikes. The grade of the surface mineralization is very encouraging, averaging +1% Li2O with numerous high-grade intercepts of +2% Li2O and individual samples up to 6.85% Li2O. This grade compares very favourably to global hard rock lithium projects and I believe the surface potential at Jackpot is an important differentiator for our project as there is potential to build significant low-cost tonnage at an excellent grade. The next step is to continue the exploration program with a goal of building resources on the multiple surface dikes and the shallow-dipping Main Zone Dike. I am very confident in our ability to build a significant asset at Jackpot which is close to existing infrastructure including roads, electricity, shipping ports, and a skilled workforce."





Surface map of the central area, Jackpot Main property. The currently reported 25 channel cuts were collected from the eight (8) areas shown as numbered green circles, with the remaining 12 areas shown as numbered blue squares. The four surface pegmatite dikes (North, Central #1, Central #2, and South) and their interpreted extents are also shown (pink), along with the interpreted surface outcropping of the Main Zone Dike (furthest south). [grey=sediments; orange=diabase]

Current interpretation of the pegmatite dike system suggests there are at least four approximately east- to west-trending surface LCT pegmatite dikes, each interpreted to extend between 500 and 1,000 metres along strike (open in both directions) and to be as much as 80 metres in width. The terrain north, east, and southeast of the exposed surface dikes is extensively covered with alluvium and till, and is therefore better explored under frozen winter conditions.

All channel sample results collected from eight (8) cleared areas in the Jackpot Main area:

*previously reported

All channel sample results collected from eight (8) cleared areas in the Jackpot Main area (cont.):

Quality Control

Channel samples are delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario by one of the project personnel. Following sample preparation in Thunder Bay the samples are shipped to AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario to undergo analyses. AGAT Laboratories Ltd. is accredited, for specific tests, to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 standard and is certified to ISO 9001:2015. External quartz blanks and external lithium standards are inserted into the channel sample stream at regular intervals. Samples are prepared by sodium peroxide fusion with analysis by ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish and a detection limit of 10 ppm Li (0.002% Li2O). An ongoing Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) program is in place to monitor the results of the blanks and standards against the sample assays. Results of blanks and standards for this program have passed QA/QC review indicating the assay results are accurate and that no contamination has occurred.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release were approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. The Property has not been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report.

About Infinite Lithium

Infinite Lithium (TSX-V: ILI) is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring lithium projects globally. Infinite Lithium has four hard rock lithium projects as well as one clay lithium project, all located in North America. While work has been done to advance all five projects, Infinite Lithium's primary focus is on the Jackpot property in Ontario. The Company is currently building on an historical resource, which is de-risked exploration while defining a surface lithium resource on the Jackpot property. Both targets, new and historical, have produced some exceptional high-grade lithium results hosted by LCT pegmatites.

