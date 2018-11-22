Quiz Duel Now Available on Amazon Echo in Germany

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish mobile developer and publisher MAG Interactive today announced that their hit trivia game Quiz Duel, Germany's largest mobile trivia app with over 1 million daily users, is now available on Amazon Echo in Germany. Quiz Duel players can challenge their friends and other players in the first real multiplayer trivia experience for Amazon's cloud-based voice service, Alexa, in Germany and Austria. Germany is a major focus for voice assistant technology and German was Alexa's first foreign language.

"The number of smart speaker users is growing at a compound annual growth rate of almost 50%. That's faster than any tech product since the smartphone. We believe that voice control will become an increasingly important interface for games in the future," says MAG Interactive's CEO Daniel Hasselberg. "As trivia games work particularly well in this context, we are excited to collaborate with the market leader Amazon in bringing our evergreen franchise Quiz Duel to Amazon's Alexa and, thus, offer multi channel access to our brand and content."

With more than 35,000 questions from different categories and more added daily, Quiz Duel on Amazon Echo provides a brand new way of playing trivia using a voice system. From today, German-speaking players can switch at any time between the smartphone app and the Alexa Skill, keeping their previous statistics. Through the Alexa Skill, players can also receive notifications, continue their games or start new duels.

As the holiday shopping season approaches, voice-powered smart speakers are again expected to become big sellers in Germany, adding to the millions of Germans that already own a smart speaker. One in eight Germans (roughly 13 percent) already owns and uses a voice assistant. (1) 43% of smart speaker users agree that they "can't imagine living without" one. (2) The global number of installed smart speakers is going to more than double to 225 million units in two years, says Canalys. (3)

About Quiz Duel

With more than 1 million players every day, Quizduell is the largest Trivia app in the EU and is an intelligent, colorful and entertaining social quiz game where you can challenge your friends and random opponents to exciting head-to-head games of trivia, and learn amazing new facts.

Download Quiz Duel for Android: https://bit.ly/2DjaqpF

Download Quiz Duel for iOS: https://apple.co/1ainw1C



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/mag-interactive/r/quiz-duel-now-available-on-amazon-echo-in-germany,c2680322

The following files are available for download: