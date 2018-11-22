Technavio analysts forecast the global blood pressure transducers market to have an incremental growth of over $74 million during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

Growing adoption of product bundling strategy by vendors is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global blood pressure transducers market 2018-2022. Product bundling is a strategy followed by companies that involve combining multiple products into one packaged product and sold as a single solution to customers. This strategy is increasingly gaining popularity as companies try to decrease expenses such as acquisition-related costs. This strategy provides increased product offerings and ensures product differentiation and, helps vendors to raise their overall sales volumes and increase their gross profit margins.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global blood pressure transducers market is the increasing prevalence of hypertension due to sedentary lifestyle:

Global blood pressure transducers market: Increasing prevalence of hypertension due to sedentary lifestyle

Elevated levels of BP could be due to habits of sedentary lifestyle that include minimal exercise, obesity, substance abuse such as addiction to alcohol and smoking tobacco, and other risk factors like increased levels of stress, diabetes, and prehypertension. Underdiagnosed and uncontrolled hypertension can be life-threatening and can cause diseases such as stroke, heart attack, and renal failure. As hypertension rarely has symptoms, it is often neglected and remains undiagnosed. The global increase in the obese and diabetes population due to sedentary lifestyles is increasing the prevalence of hypertension. Thus, the demand for early diagnosis and prevention of hypertension is driving the growth of the global BP transducers market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Globally four out of every 10 adults who are 25 years and above have elevated BP. As of 2017, the global prevalence of hypertension is estimated to be between 1 billion to 1.5 billion and is expected to increase by more than double by 2025. According to CDC, in 2016, 70 million individuals in the US have hypertension and 13 million adults with hypertension are not aware of their condition due to lack of awareness. Also, according to Eurostat, in 2014, 20% of men and 22% of the women aged 15 years and above reported that they had high BP in the EU."

Global blood pressure transducers market: Segmentation analysis

The global blood pressure transducers market research report provides market segmentation by product (disposable BP transducers and reusable BP transducers) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 42% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of hypertension due to sedentary lifestyle and increasing focus on preventive care.

