SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Fertilizers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This procurement market research report is built on the insights derived from a comprehensive qualitative and a quantitative analysis of the fertilizers market. This report answers all the generic as well as unique queries pertaining to the fertilizers market. Highlights the global competitive landscape and identification of the regions that are exhibiting the promise of a sustainable growth facilitate a holistic overview of the fertilizers market. Read the Free Sample Report to gain actionable insights into the cost drivers and pricing models of suppliers of the fertilizers market.

SpendEdge's procurement experts suggest that the agricultural sector is increasing their adoption of fertilizers to reduce the agriculture cycle of crops. This is expected to facilitate a higher rate of cultivation in the land that is available. Moreover, the government's attempts to educate the farmers about cultivation techniques to achieve higher yield by using products such as fertilizers will significantly boost the scopes in the fertilizers market. Talk to us and our experts will offer you customized guidance in creating a procurement strategy that aligned with the dynamics of the fertilizers market.

"To reduce the overall logistics expenditure, we recommend partnering with suppliers who implement multimodal management. This involves engaging a transportation model that maximizes traffic speeds, reduces distance-based crash rates, and minimizes congestion by using a well-developed set of modeling, engineering, and financing tools," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

This procurement report on the fertilizers market has enlisted the best procurement practices that have been proven effective in facilitating a cohesive procurement strategy that is tailored to the dynamics of the fertilizers market:

Prefer suppliers that adopt LCCS for raw materials.

Engage with suppliers that use fertilizer utilization tools for demand forecasting in the fertilizers market.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help the buyers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Fertilizers market

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Category management strategy

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Category management objectives

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service Level Agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

