GOOG Stock: This Is a Warning of Things to Come
My outlook for the equity markets suddenly soured in early October. There were a lot of indications that caused this, but nothing as influential as the technical damage that was sustained on the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock chart.
I have been using the Google stock chart as a gauge for market health for as long as I can remember. Whenever I had any doubt regarding the stature of the equity markets, I would look to this Alphabet stock chart for direction.
Time and time again, I found comfort in this stock chart because, since the financial crisis concluded in 2009, the GOOG stock chart served to quell all.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
My outlook for the equity markets suddenly soured in early October. There were a lot of indications that caused this, but nothing as influential as the technical damage that was sustained on the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock chart.
I have been using the Google stock chart as a gauge for market health for as long as I can remember. Whenever I had any doubt regarding the stature of the equity markets, I would look to this Alphabet stock chart for direction.
Time and time again, I found comfort in this stock chart because, since the financial crisis concluded in 2009, the GOOG stock chart served to quell all.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...