The data center construction market in Western Europe is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9%, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market is expected to decelerate on a year-over-year basis, during the forecast period.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the release of general data protection regulation (GDPR). The GDPR enforces a benchmark for a set of standards that companies handling European citizen's data, need to follow. This is to ensure secure data processing. The European Parliament adopted the GDPR in April 2016, replacing an outdated data protection directive from 1995. The use of GDPR will drive market growth as the GDPR promotes Europe-based data centers for guaranteed data protection. GDPR encourages vendors in the region to increase their data center construction activities across the EU, including Western Europe. Therefore, a few firms that belong to the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sectors are already moving to the EU from the UK after Brexit. Since the main aim of this regulation is data privacy, numerous BFSI firms are expected to migrate to a EU-located cloud. This would drive the demand for data centers in the region, thereby driving the market growth during the forecast period.

This market research report on the data center construction market in Western Europe 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing investment in green data centers as one of the key emerging trends in the data center construction market in Western Europe:

Data center construction market in Western Europe: Increasing investment in green data centers

The mechanical lighting, electrical and other systems are designed for maximum energy-efficient operations and minimum environmental impact in a green data center. A green data center has the same capabilities as that of a typical data center. However, the former uses less energy and space. The designing and the overall operations of a green data center are conducted in an environment-friendly manner. Many vendors are focusing on constructing green data centers across Western Europe. In June 2018, Salesforce, the customer relationship management (CRM) giant, announced its plans for a second data center in the UK. This facility will run on renewable energy. Another major reason for the increasing interest in the construction of green data centers in Western Europe is the easy availability of renewable sources of energy in the region. Countries such as Sweden and the Netherlands have many strategies to deploy natural resources as primary sources of power, reducing their dependency on coal and petroleum products. The above factors would make Western Europe an ideal choice for constructing data centers.

"Along with green data centers, other factors that are boosting the growth of the market are growth of the Netherlands as an international hub and the growth of hyperscale data centers across western Europe," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on data center.

Data center construction market in Western Europe: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the data center construction market in Western Europe by construction type (general construction, electrical construction, and mechanical construction) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The general construction segment led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 51%, followed by electrical construction, and mechanical construction respectively. However, during the forecast period, the mechanical construction segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the electrical construction segment.

