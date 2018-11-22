Technavio analysts forecast the global non-thermal food processing market to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The expansion of non-thermal processed food product lines is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global non-thermal food processing market 2019-2023. The demand for food products is increasing with the growing population. This will increase the demand for food processing techniques such as non-thermal food processing systems that prevent the growth of bacteria in food products. Many food processing companies are focusing on expanding their range of non-thermal processed food products. For instance, in August 2018, cold-pressed juice brand, Evolution Fresh, launched its new bottled line of Kombucha juice in the US, which is non-thermally processed. Also, in January 2018, 11 convenience stores in the US launched new non-thermal processed juice products. Therefore, the increasing focus of food and beverage processing companies to expand their non-thermal processed product lines is expected to fuel the growth of the global non-thermal food processing market during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global non-thermal food processing market is the growing demand for increased shelf life of food products:

Global non-thermal food processing market: Growing demand for increased shelf life of food products

Food processing companies use many methods to increase the shelf life of food products. Non-thermal processing ensures increased shelf life and helps obtain microbiologically safe food products. Sterilization also helps make the food products free from microorganisms, thereby increasing the shelf life. Food processing companies use PEF technology for proper sterilization of food products by deactivating spoilage and pathogenic microorganisms. Hence, the growing demand for the increased shelf life of food products will influence the growth of the global non-thermal food processing market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research, "Apart from growing demand for increased shelf life of food products, other factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing end-user preference toward advanced models of non-thermal food processing systems and growing inclination towards healthy food products among consumers."

Global non-thermal food processing market: Segmentation analysis

The global non-thermal food processing market research report provides market segmentation by technology (HPP, irradiation, cold plasma, ultrasound, PEF), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 48% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas is expected to continue its domination of the market by registering the highest incremental growth.

