Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) subsidiary life:), a digital operator in Belarus, expanded its existing 4G capacity more than 50% in partnership with infrastructure operator beCloud. With this development, life:) customers will experience faster 4G speed and higher quality of data services.

The operators have also plans to launch new base stations in the range of 2600 MHz in November, 2018.

Turkcell Chief Strategy Officer Ilter Terzioglu commented on the expansion of partnership with beCloud as: "We continuously aim to provide seamless experience and highest service quality to our customers by expanding our network and launching unique digital services in Belarus. Data consumption in Belarus shows a significant growth in our customers' adaption to digital lifestyle."

"life:) customers consumed 5.4GB 4G data in average in October 2018, which is two times higher compared to previous year. Thanks to the expansion of our 4G network, faster speed and higher quality; life:) customers can enjoy our global digital services better by listening to music in fizy, watching TV platform TV+, communicating via BiP, keeping their memories safe with lifebox, reading magazines in Magazines and playing top games in AppsClub and KidsClub," added Terzioglu.

beCloud's General Director Oleg Sedelnik noted that: "LTE technology undergoes rapid growth. Only in 2018, the population coverage with 4G services has grown significantly, users from around 180 cities and towns and small settlements of the country were connected to the network."

"The need for high speeds will increase, because the solution of many issues such as business efficiency and availability of different services depends on the transmission speed. beCloud is ready for increasing user loads as technical specialists of the operator work systematically towards expansion of the existing network," added Oleg Sedelnik.

