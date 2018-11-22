Technavio analysts forecast the global plant-based protein products market to grow at a CAGR close to 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181122005116/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global plant-based protein products market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing health consciousness is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global plant-based protein products market 2019-2023. The increasing instances of obesity and related diseases is making consumers more health conscious and they are demanding food and beverage products that are natural and low in fat and calorie content. To cater to the changing consumer demands, players have started coming up with new plant-based products that have lower fat and calorie content. The health and wellness trend is gaining popularity among consumers, especially young consumers in the age group of 18-32 years. Many consumers are also ready to pay a premium price for healthy products that offer various functional benefits. The increasing demand for healthy food and beverage products will thus help in the growth of the global plant-based protein products market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global plant-based protein products market is the expanding global vegan population base:

Global plant-based protein products market: Expanding global vegan population base

The expanding global vegan population base is one of the primary growth drivers of the global plant-based protein products market. With rising awareness about the various health benefits of vegan diets, the number of people adopting vegan lifestyles is increasing across the globe. It is estimated that the number of consumers who are opting for plant-based diets over animal-based diets is increasing, and the trend is more common among millennials. The number of vegan consumers is increasing in countries such as the US and Canada. The vegan lifestyle is gaining popularity among the young population in Mexico and is expected to increase further during the forecast period. The number of people adopting a vegan lifestyle is also increasing in European countries such as the UK, Germany, and France. Thus, the growing global vegan population will help in the growth of the global plant-based protein products market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Apart from the growing vegan population, other factors boosting the growth of the market are celebrity endorsements of plant-based products, increasing number of product launches, and the emergence of private label brands."

Global plant-based protein products market: Segmentation analysis

The global plant-based protein products market research report provides market segmentation by product (soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 53% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period followed by the EMEA region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181122005116/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com