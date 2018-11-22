Efficio, the global procurement consultancy, announces the promotions of Christo Zeller and Dap Wijeyeratne to vice-president and James Cunningham to director of client delivery.

Christo has 20 years of procurement transformation experience gained with leading consultancy firms in South Africa and the UK. He has been integral to Efficio's sustained growth as a global leader in procurement, driving numerous key client engagements, delivering outstanding client service and making a significant contribution to important sales targets. He recently helped to deliver major growth in the Nordic region.

Dap has more than 25 years' experience across all aspects of strategic sourcing gained in industry and consultancy. He joined Efficio with a deep understanding of marketing spend and was instrumental in developing the company's offering and track record in the media, publishing and events industry. Over the years Dap has extended his focus, successfully driving new business and client engagements across multiple sectors including financial services, fintech, retail and technology.

James has delivered client programmes from strategic sourcing through to complex transformations across a wide range of sectors. He has led some of Efficio's largest client projects in the utility industry. In this newly created role of director of client delivery, James will be responsible for improving the efficiency and quality of Efficio's client delivery through more effective deployment of the company's technology, intellectual assets and expertise, ultimately enhancing the benefits for clients.

Jens Pedersen, CEO of Efficio, said: "We are delighted to announce the promotions of Christo, Dap and James. They are talented, highly valued colleagues whose commitment to delivering first-class client service and to guiding and developing their project teams has been the cornerstone of Efficio's growth and success. We are excited to welcome them to the senior management team."

About Efficio

Efficio are procurement experts, helping clients to identify, deliver and sustain improvement opportunities. Our international team combines unparalleled procurement expertise and industry experience with a unique blend of intellectual capital and technology to deliver results and advance our clients' procurement capability.

Our service offering includes a range of deployment models, from focused consulting engagements to long-term managed services, all facilitated and powered by our eFlow procurement technology.

Efficio supports blue chip multinationals, private equity companies and SME clients around the world to deliver increased value from procurement.

We are headquartered in London, with offices in Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Middle East, Switzerland and the USA. For further information about Efficio, please see www.efficioconsulting.com

