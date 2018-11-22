The global protective motorbike riding gear market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181122005163/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global protective motorbike riding gear market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is product innovation and product line extension leading to premiumization. Vendors operating in the global protective motorbike riding gear market are constantly engaged in research and development (R&D) and innovation, which is attributable to intensifying competition and growing customer demand for innovative products that offer efficient use and high safety features. Customers also look for protective motorbike riding gear equipped with multiple add-on features.

Factors such as the growing unfavorable riding conditions due to a lack of infrastructure and unsuitable traffic conditions for motorbike riding have accelerated the rate of road accidents. To overcome such concerns, manufacturers must use the right combination of superior-quality raw materials, which further leads to product-premiumization. Therefore, factors such as growing product-premiumization and product line-extensions coupled with increasing customer expenditure on motorbike riding gear and accessories (including protective motorbike riding gear) will further strengthen sales in the global protective motorbike riding gear market.

This market research report on the global protective motorbike riding gear market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of smart helmets as one of the key emerging trends in the global protective motorbike riding gear market:

Global protective motorbike riding gear market: Growing popularity of smart helmets

Factors such as advances in smart technology and increasing consumer awareness of the same are driving the demand and preference for smart products worldwide, which has compelled manufacturers in the global protective motorbike riding gear market to innovate and introduce smart helmets. Although smart helmets are priced slightly higher than the regular helmets, the type of features and convenience provided by smart helmets is driving their demand worldwide.

Alternatively, manufacturers of helmets are engaged in incorporating wireless technology in their products to make them compatible with the currently available smart devices worldwide. Some features of smart helmets include advanced noise control, ambient audio capable, audio multitasking, built-in speakers and microphone, and proper padding and ventilation. Additionally, these smart helmets consist of several other aesthetic features for comfortable wear and easy portability. Therefore, the introduction of these smart helmets coupled with the growing preference for connected devices is expected to drive the growth of the global protective motorbike riding gear market during the forecast period.

"Over the years, factors such as growing purchasing power, rising disposable income, and increasing customer spending on motorbike riding gear and accessories have propelled the demand for premium motorbike riding gear and driven the growth of the global protective motorbike riding gear market. Also, the manufacturers of protective motorbike riding gear have been focusing on differentiating their offering from fashion biking products, and therefore, are investing substantially in initiatives to develop innovative raw materials and technologies to enhance the appearance and safety aspects of the products," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on apparel and textile.

Global protective motorbike riding gear market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global protective motorbike riding gear market by end-user (male and female), by product (helmets, apparel, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 71%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. In 2017, APAC led the market due to factors such as increasing rate of urbanization and rise in disposable income in countries such as China, Japan, and Australia.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181122005163/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com