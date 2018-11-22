Haag-Streit Academy Hosts Successful Slit Lamp Imaging Course

HARLOW, England, November 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Haag-Streit Academy recently hosted a successful slit lamp imaging course at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Leeds.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788658/Haag_Streit.jpg )



The popular 'Slit Lamp Imaging Course' provided attendees with a detailed overview of this highly-skilled ophthalmic imaging discipline. The day included lectures and demonstrations delivered by a faculty of experienced slit lamp imaging specialists, with topics such as; the history of the slit lamp and a step-by-step guide to basic eye examination. It also covered the various techniques required for anterior imaging, including; diffuse, focal and indirect illumination as well as retinal imaging using an indirect lens and the FM 300 slit lamp mounted fundus camera.

The one-day programme offered 7.5 CPD points and consisted of a series of short lectures, followed by four in-depth hands-on workshops. These practical workshops gave delegates the opportunity to gain experience with HS-UK's state-of-the-art imaging devices, including a specialist workshop on advanced photography which focused on Haag-Streit's BX 900 slit lamp.

Grant Duncan, HS-UK Clinical Training Manager, said, "We are delighted with the continued success of the 'Slit Lamp Imaging Course'. This event proved to be exceptionally popular and the course was completely sold out several months ago. As always, we have received some fantastic feedback from delegates."

Grant continued, "On the day, we ran a great competition to find the best image taken by a delegate and there were some fantastic entries. Congratulations to our winner, Anthony Bostock from Bristol, who captured a brilliant image of a corneal section."

For information on future Haag-Streit Academy events, or to book your place, please email academy@haag-streit-uk.com or visit https://hsuk.co/eventbrite