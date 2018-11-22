Regulatory News:

ISS Oekom* has published its ESG** assessment of Mercialys (Paris:MERY) for 2018. The company has made strong progress, with a B- rating, and achieved "prime" status, which identifies sector leaders for CSR.

For its third year of assessment by ISS Oekom, Mercialys' rating has climbed three levels in one year, up from C- to B-. The B- rating is the best rating within its sector and reflects the results of Mery'21, Mercialys' CSR strategy rolled out since 2015. The company has also been awarded "prime" status. This status, with a threshold of C for the real estate industry, recognizes the companies from among the 251 real estate firms assessed by Oekom that have CSR performance levels that are considered to be sufficiently satisfactory to deserve this recognition (i.e. barely 10% of them to date).

Sustainable development stakes are covered by strong commitments for Mercialys and taken on board by all its employees and its Board of Directors. They are based around 15 initiatives, with quantitative and qualitative objectives to be achieved by 2020 for each of them. These initiatives detail the operational programs for actions to be rolled out across the entire portfolio, while taking each center's specific features into consideration.

ISS Oekom is one of the world's leading sustainability rating agencies. Acquired by the proxy adviser agency ISS in 2018, Oekom assesses over 3,800 companies from the main national and international stock market indexes or operating in sustainable development-related fields. The agency awards "prime" status to companies that achieve a sufficiently high rating based on its standards, which are some of the most demanding in terms of CSR worldwide.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At June 30, 2018, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,130 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 178 million on an annualized basis.

At June 30, 2018, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2018, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys registration document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2017 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

