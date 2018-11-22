The global sports and energy drinks market is expected to post a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global sports and energy drinks market from 2018-2022.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is consumer focus on health and wellness. Consumers have started giving significant importance to health and wellness against the backdrop of healthcare getting costlier. Life expectancy has gone up but so has the spate of chronic diseases. Such evolving risks to health have prompted people to search for new, convenient, and affordable ways to maintain their wellbeing. Manufacturers and retailers of sports and energy drinks can leverage this consumer mood with products aimed at improving health. Sports drinks contain carbohydrates, electrolytes, vitamins, and nutrients, which constitute a nutritious diet. Energy thinks are rich in stimulants such as caffeine, guarana, and herbal supplements that help in improving productivity, providing essential nutrients, and boosting energy. Consumers are willing to spend more on health and wellness products which is becoming a lifestyle trend. The global sports and energy drinks market is expected to receive a boost from all these factors.

This market research report on the global sports and energy drinks market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the on the go consumption feature as one of the key emerging trends in the global sports and energy drinks market:

Global sports and energy drinks market: On-the-go consumption

Consumers today have no time or find it difficult to use implements needed for preparing functional beverages at home. Always on the move, individuals seek sports and energy drinks and other functional drinks that offer high nutritional value to meet the needs of their busy lifestyle. These ready-to-go products provide consumers with a range of options and also supply their essential dietary requirements. The on-the-go attribute of sports and energy drinks gives people the time, pleasure, flexibility, and enjoyment associated with a healthy lifestyle.

Many athletes consume sports and energy drinks while working out as they offer essential nutrients that are needed to carry out extensive physical activities. These drinks are portable given their innovative and handy packaging.

"Apart from factors such as on the go consumption, other aspects driving the growth of the market are new product launches by known brands, increasing demand for functional beverages and growing use of sports drinks as mixers with alcohol," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on non-alcoholic beverages.

Global sports and energy drinks market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global sports and energy drinks market by product (sports drink and energy drink) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 46%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the EMEA region is expected to register the highest incremental growth.

